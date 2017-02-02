Quick Links

- Look up rates
- Get something fixed
- Recycling Guide
- Make a payment online
- Bus routes and timetables
- Council meeting agendas and minutes
- Nelson Resource Management Plan
- View property maps
- Search the cemeteries database
- Appeal a parking ticket
The Nelson Buskers Festival brings award-winning street performers from around the world to our beautiful city for four days of action-packed, mind-blowing shows!
Learn about toxic algae and keep up-to-date with regular monitoring information.
Win free firewood, chimney cleans and wood burner safety checks.
Check out our collection of applications for your smartphone or tablet to make working with Council easier.
Nelson City Council is pleased you have chosen to spend part of your camping holiday with us here in the top of the South Island.
Initial public consultation for the project has been undertaken and analysis of findings completed. Feedback invited until 22 February.